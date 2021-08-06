All the latest Stoke City team news ahead of Reading clash

Stoke City could hand Championship debuts to Sam Surridge and Ben Wilmot against Reading FC this weekend, although they will start without the service of Tyrese Campbell as he carries his knee injury into the new season.

Surridge and Wilmot have been signed from AFC Bournemouth and Watford respectively this summer, with Michael O’Neill hoping both can help elevate Stoke’s squad as they search for a breakthrough in terms of the play-offs.

O’Neill has also welcomed back Harry Souttar after representing Australia at Tokyo 2020. Although he hasn’t featured in pre-season, he’s returned fine and isn’t a doubt for the game.

In terms of Morgan Fox, James Chester and Alfie Doughty, O’Neill has been commenting on their fitness following a season where injuries came around regularly.

As per the Stoke Sentinel, he said: “It’s been one of the real positives in pre-season that we have got through without any additional injuries. When the squad is a little bit lower on numbers, that’s very important.

“James is still a little bit short in terms of his match time. Alfie is coming back after a long time. We signed him knowing we would have go through this process but he’s looked good in pre-season.

“Morgan’s first season at the club was a bit frustrating for him. He would have wanted to play more games than he did but injury prevented that and he’s had a very strong pre-season.”

Campbell continues to work his way back to full strength after his setback last season, where a knee injury ended a promising campaign that had seen him notch 11-goal involvements in only 16 games.

In his absence, Steven Fletcher is the senior striker O’Neill can turn to, with Surridge also coming in to provide an additional attacking outlet.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Stoke City’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 1. 20/21 v Millwall 0-0 draw 1-1 draw 2-2 draw 3-3 draw