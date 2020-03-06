All the latest Stoke City team news ahead of Hull City

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City face a potentially season defining game against Hull City this weekend, with the Potters seeking to pick up their first win in three Championship games after drawing their last two league outings.

Another inconsistent run of form has seen the Potters slide back towards the drop zone, with just one point separating them and 22nd place Middlesbrough heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

In terms of team news, the Potters are expected to be without key duo Ryan Shawcross and James McClean, with both players still recovering from their respective injuries at present.

However there is more positive news with regards to centre back Liam Lindsay, with the defender seemingly likely to be available for the Stoke-on-Trent club this weekend after shaking off an injury which has kept him on the sidelines since January.

Stoke have beaten the Tigers at home in their last five home games against their fellow Championship side and will no doubt be confident of recording a similar result this weekend, with Grant McCann’s side having failed to have picked up a win in each of their last five games.

A victory for the home side could see the Potters rise as high as 17th place as they seek to push away from the threat of relegation this weekend in what is sure to be a well fought games between two sides who are in desperate need of a win after poor runs of form.