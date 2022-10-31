All the latest Stoke City news: Potter transfer claim made, Alex Neil offers honest verdict

Stoke City would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship last weekend after suffering defeats at the hands of Rotherham United and Coventry City earlier this month.

However, the Potters were unable to step up to the mark in their clash with Norwich City as their opponents sealed all three points in this fixture.

A brace from Aaron Ramsey as well as a strike from Gabriel Sara allowed the Canaries to race into a three-goal lead at Carrow Road.

Stoke scored a consolation goal in stoppage-time as Nick Powell slotted past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Currently 19th in the Championship standings, the Potters are set to head to the DW Stadium on Wednesday to face Wigan Athletic.

Potters looking to sign three players in January

Stoke could potentially bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, the Potters want to sign three players in January as Alex Neil aims to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad.

If Stoke are able to nail their recruitment in the New Year, they could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success during the remainder of the campaign.

Neil offers honest verdict on defeat to Norwich

Following his side’s defeat to Norwich, Neil admitted that Stoke’s inability to convert chances played a major role in the outcome of this fixture.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Neil said: “When you play the way we’re playing you need to scare and damage teams when you are on top but at the moment that’s not happening for us.

“We had [a] great chance in the first half with the header over the bar and a penalty shout that I’ve seen back that was a penalty but we didn’t get it.

“If you take those opportunities and get the decisions that you should get then the game goes a different way but ultimately we lost the match.”

Under-21 ticket details for West Brom game shared

Ticket details for tonight’s Under-21 game against West Bromwich Albion have been shared by the club’s website.

Stoke are set to host the Baggies in the Premier League 2 Division 2 at Keys Park.

Adults can watch the game for £5 whilst it is £1 for juniors.