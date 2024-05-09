Highlights Southampton's fate of returning to the Premier League rests on the play-offs.

Che Adams' injury is not serious, providing a boost for the team.

Ross Stewart's return bolsters Southampton's attacking options for the crucial upcoming games.

Southampton's hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first attempt are to be decided by the lottery of the play-offs.

The Saints finished fourth in the Championship table, nine points behind Ipswich Town, who claimed the final automatic promotion spot on the final day.

Russell Martin's side set up a two-legged semi-final tie with West Bromwich Albion, hopeful of replicating their two league triumphs over the Baggies this term.

However, Southampton, along with Leeds United, are the frontrunners to reach the final at Wembley at the end of the month, with both possessing a number of match-winners within their ranks.

Football League World takes a look at the latest Southampton team news heading into the play-off semi-final this weekend.

Che Adams

Martin was able to provide a positive update for Che Adams, stating that the Scottish international's substitution against Leeds on Saturday was just a precaution ahead of their play-off campaign.

The 2-1 win at Elland Road brought to an end a run of consecutive defeats, ensuring that positive momentum was maintained heading into their next two games.

There was, however, a slight worry after striker Che Adams was forced off. It’s never ideal when one of your star players goes down with an injury, but with what is still left to come for the club this season, it could’ve been a huge blow if it was a season-ender.

Adams has 15 goals and four assists to his name in the second tier this season and has once again proven himself at the level.

Che Adams' Championship statistics this season as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,293 Touches in opposition box 126 Pass accuracy 77.8% Mins per goal 182

It does, however, seem likely that Adams will be available for selection, with Martin telling the Southampton Daily Echo the severity of the injury: "He felt a bit of tightness. There is no point carrying on and risking him after that. I think he will be alright. Thankfully, we also had Ross Stewart to bring on today, which was really amazing for us."

Ross Stewart

The Saints boosted their already strong array of attacking options by welcoming back Ross Stewart for their victory over Leeds on the final day of the season.

It has been a difficult time for the striker during his time at St Mary's, with injuries restricting the 27-year-old to just three appearances for the club since his arrival from Sunderland 2023.

He suffered a major Achilles injury that he suffered when playing for the Black Cats against Fulham at the start of last year, and then another issue, this time with his hamstring, following his second appearance for Southampton, just over two weeks on from his return from the former injury.

But Stewart's return gives Martin yet another option to introduce off the bench for their two games against West Brom, outlining his plans for the striker ahead of the two-legged tie.

Speaking via the Daily Echo, the Saints boss explained the increase in training for the Scottish international, praising his efforts to be ready for a crucial part of the campaign.

"When we played against Stoke last Saturday, he was with us for an hour and ten minutes that morning, training like a beast and getting worked," Martin started.

"The whole session was built around him doing everything he needed to do in a game for as long as he possibly could. He's really good, and he's really open to everything. He's just desperate to be on the pitch, and now it's about keeping him ready and upping it again this week."

Martin added: "The lads applauded him in the dressing room after the game at Leeds.

"He could be a really important player for us in the next three games. He can have a big impact, and he's just desperate to be on the pitch.

"He's had such a tough time. I feel so sorry for him because he's such a good guy and such a good pro. But now he has a chance to really impact our season at the most important time and I think he will."