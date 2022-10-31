All the latest Shrewsbury Town FC news: Steve Cotterill reaction to Portsmouth draw, attacking demands outlined

Shrewsbury Town have enjoyed a decent start to the season in League One so far, sitting 11th in the table and just five points from the play-off places.

After spending most of last season in and around the relegation zone, many expected the Shrews to struggle again. However, a solid summer transfer window has improved the squad and has produced a more comfortable campaign this time around.

Steve Cotterill’s side have had a tough week on the road, with long and difficult trips to promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth. They gave a good account of themselves against league leaders Plymouth in midweek, leading until the 70th minute until two late goals gave Argyle the win. The Shrews returned to the south coast on Saturday and this time were rewarded for their efforts at Fratton Park. Elliott Bennett’s opener was cancelled out by an excellent strike from Zak Swanson three minutes later for Pompey and the visitors held out to take a point.

These are the latest headlines from the Montgomery Waters Meadow…

Cotterill praise for his players

Manager Cotterill was thrilled with his players’ efforts at Portsmouth on Saturday, describing his players as “incredible” for the resilience and commitment they showed to protect the point.

“The energy that we showed in that second half to get in blocks and put our bodies on the line, you don’t do that without a really good team spirit,” Cotterill told the Shropshire Star. “I said to the boys in there, they should be really really proud of themselves tonight.”

Cotterill also commended his players for their efforts in the face of the difficult schedule and the travelling involved with the long away trips.

It is not the first time this season the Shrews have proven to be a tough nut to crack for some of the bigger sides in the league, they held Derby County to a draw earlier in the season and won away Wycombe Wanderers, underlining the improvement Cotterill’s side have made this term.

12 quiz questions about Shrewsbury Town legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Where was Dave Edwards born? Snailbeach Cardiff Pontesbury Bristol

More attacking quality needed

The Shrews’ goalscorer at the weekend, Elliott Bennett, spoke of how his manager had asked him to get higher up the pitch before the game. After fellow wing-back Jordan Shipley scored at Home Park against Plymouth in the week, Cotterill urged Bennett to do more in attacking areas too.

“The gaffer wants more output from the wing-backs – and rightly so,” Bennett admitted to the Shropshire Star. “I know we have a part to play in defending, but you know when are playing this system you have to either create or be in the areas to score goals.”

Bennett clearly heeded the advice of his manager, who earlier in the week had also implored his team to show more desperation and anticipation in order to take advantage of the chances they are creating.

Shrews sweating over injuries

Shrewsbury were boosted by the return of defender Julien Dacosta and striker Aiden O’Brien for the defeat at Plymouth in midweek as both were on the bench, however they both suffered setbacks during the week and missed the Portsmouth game.

Dacosta has been missing with a groin issue and O’Brien with a hip injury, but Cotterill confirmed that both players have had recurrence of those problems and will be sent for scans early this week.

Meanwhile, there was better news on Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee, with the striker recovering from illness in order to play in the game at Fratton Park at the weekend.