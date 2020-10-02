All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of QPR clash tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last week when they take on QPR at Hillsborough tomorrow.

Garry Monk’s side are in a unique position where they’ve taken four points from the opening three games, but remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

That’s, of course, down to an off-season point deduction, which means it’s essential that not too many more points are dropped at this early part of the season.

It’s QPR this weekend at Hillsborough and there’s a new signing through the door.

That’s where we kick-off this team news round-up…

Callum Paterson

Paterson has arrived from Cardiff City this week to bolster Monk’s squad.

The 25-year-old is extremely versatile, but he’s arrived as a striker.

Monk has confirmed (Yorkshire Live) that he’s in contention to make his debut at Hillsborough this weekend.

Osaze Urhoghide

Urhoghide has been playing with the under-23s as he continues his injury comeback.

The young full-back made only four appearances last season for Wednesday, but he really impressed.

Monk will look to drip him minutes in the under-23s to get him up to speed before integrating him back into the first-team.

Chey Dunkley

Dunkley hasn’t featured for Wednesday since signing from Wigan.

The centre-back is recovering from a serious lay-off and is almost back in the picture.

Monk confirmed he’s had ‘mini surgery’ to take some pins out and after a couple of days recovery, he should now be back in training.

Wednesday will be looking to give him a debut the other side of the international break.