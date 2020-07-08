All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Preston North End clash tonight

Sheffield Wednesday take on Preston North End this evening in the Sky Bet Championship at Hillsborough as they look to bounce back from their defeat at Swansea City at the weekend.

The Owls face a Preston side that has dropped away from the play-off race since the restart but, even so, it will be a tough game as Garry Monk continues to monitor his side ahead of the new season.

Indeed, he’ll be using this period to decide who he wants to keep and where he wants to add and it remains to be seen what side he names tonight.

In terms of team news, Osaze Urhoghide is still ruled out through injury whilst Josh Windass is also likely to miss out as, despite being back in training, it is probably too soon to get him playing.

Monk hinted at the weekend that Tom Lees will decide whether he feels ready or not to play in terms of his injury whilst Kieran Lee faces a late fitness test for the Owls, one which the club will hope he comes through just fine.

Whether Monk looks to rotate his side tonight also remains to be seen, with the matches coming thick and fast now, and perhaps we could see Atdhe Nuhiu and Kadeem Harris start tonight after positive appearances off of the bench at the weekend.