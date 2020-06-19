All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly when they return to competitive action this weekend.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs, but a run of just one win in their last ten matches has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table with nine matches remaining this term.

Garry Monk’s side are set to host promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on Saturday, in what will be their first match back after off-the-field events called a halt to fixtures in the second tier.

We take a look at the latest injury news to some of Monk’s key players heading into the game.

Steven Fletcher:

Garry Monk has recently revealed in a pre-match press conference that Fletcher is available for selection, having come through training unscathed.

“With Fletch, he picked up an injury last week so he didn’t train, a slight niggle, but he has been back in training this week and trained all week so that’s good.”

Fletcher has been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and has netted 13 goals in his 29 appearances for the Owls, who have struggled since the turn of the New Year.

But Fletcher has been one of the few players to come away with any credit for his performances this term.

Josh Windass:

Windass is ruled out of the game against Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury in training, which will be frustrating for the midfielder.

He has made just four appearances in his loan spell at Hillsborough, and has struggled to nail down a spot in the Owls starting XI under the management of Garry Monk.

Sam Winnall:

Garry Monk has also revealed that Sam Winnall is unavailable for selection against Forest this weekend, having picked up an injury in training recently.

“Sam Winnall has picked up a niggle and hasn’t been training for the last couple of weeks. Everyone else has been training.”

Winnall has made 17 appearances for the Owls in all competitions this season, and has scored just two goals for the club in this year’s campaign.