All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Lincoln clash

Sheffield Wednesday host Lincoln City on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering the frustration of being held to successive draws in League One.

Darren Moore’s side should have secured all three points from their trip to AFC Wimbledon last weekend, but they gave away a 2-0 lead in the final 25 minutes to drop two vital points.

In mid-week, it was Sheffield Wednesday who were forced to turn things around in the closing stages of the game away at Cambridge United. After falling 1-0 behind in the first half it took them until ten minutes from time to get themselves back into the contest.

Those results leave Moore’s side in ninth place in the League One table and they are two points adrift of the top six at the moment heading into their clash with Lincoln City.

The Owls have now suffered just one defeat in their last seven League One matches so they are at least proving to be more difficult to beat at the moment. However, they really need to start winning games on a more regular basis if they are to gain some ground on the teams above them.

Heading into the game, we take a look at all of the latest team news concerning the Owls…

Sheffield Wednesday are still coping with the long-term absence of Josh Windass as he continues his recovery from injury having yet to feature for the Owls in League One this season.

While the Owls are likely to continue to remain without midfielder Massimo Luongo who has not featured for them since starting in the 2-0 win at Rotherham United back in August.

The Owls have also remained without Sam Hutchinson in the last few matches, but Moore revealed after their draw with Cambridge in midweek that he was going to have conversations with the medical team at Hillsborough to see if he could be available for the trip to Lincoln.

It is thought that is a similar situation for Lewis Gibson with Moore also set to check to see if the defender can make a return to first-team involvement in time for the visit of Lincoln tomorrow.

Getting those two players back into the squad would be potentially huge for Moore as it would give him the option of potentially switching back to a back four. Even if he stuck with the current three-man defence, it would still provide him with the extra options to select in those positions.