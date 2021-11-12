All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Gillingham clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their nine match unbeaten run in all competitions on Saturday afternoon, when they host Gillingham at Hillsborough.

The Owls go into the game eighth in the League One table, knowing that victory could lift them into the play-off places for the time being.

Gillingham meanwhile, are 19th in the third-tier standings, just one point clear of the relegation zone, meaning this could be something of an opportunity for Wednesday.

But just who will manager Darren Moore have available to call on to try and claim another important three points for the Owls this weekend?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest team news coming out of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, to help find out, with things looking rather mixed for the Moore’s side on the injury front.

One player who will certainly be out of action for Wednesday is Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with the on-loan Burnley goalkeeper away on international with Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, Sam Hutchinson is unlikely to feature due to an Achilles problem, while the full extent of Dominic Iorfa’s ankle injury remains to be seen, so he is another doubt.

Attacker Josh Windass did return to training this week, although it seems this game will come too soon for him, with the 27-year-old yet to feature this season due to a hamstring problem.

On-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson is another who looks set to miss out again this weekend, as he battles a muscle problem.

There is however, better news for Wednesday with regards to Massimo Luongo and George Byers.

The midfield duo made their return from injury lay-offs in the Owls’ 4-0 EFL Trophy win over Harrogate Town on Tuesday, and could now be set to feature in the matchday squad this weekend.