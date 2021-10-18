All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Cambridge United clash

Sheffield Wednesday battled hard to try and claim a win over Wimbledon at the weekend, only for the Owls to end up coming away with just a point – and they’ll want to ensure that similar doesn’t happen against Cambridge this week.

The club surged into a 2-0 lead on Saturday thanks to two Lee Gregory efforts only for Nesta Guinness-Walker to pull one back for the home side and then Jack Rudoni equalised just five minutes from time. Wednesday though are still in a good position and are right in amongst the play-off contenders in seventh.

They’ll want to break into those play-off spots with victory over Cambridge on Tuesday night though and still have a number of players available that they could rotate into the side after such a quick turnaround of fixtures.

There’s some good news for Sheffield Wednesday fans heading into Tuesday’s game, as Darren Moore has confirmed to the club’s official website that Dennis Adeniran should be available for selection yet again. The Owls boss confirmed the player was back in training and it means that he could provide another option for the League One outfit in midweek if the boss decides to rotate the side.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell didn’t feature at the weekend despite being prominent for the Owls before the international break but could also be back in the eleven. He was assessed before the game but the player ended up sitting on the bench while Joe Wildsmith started. However, he should be fit enough for the fixture and it could depend entirely on who Darren Moore prefers in goal.

It may also be too soon for the likes of Massimo Luongo, George Byers and Sam Hutchinson to feature. They were ruled out of the Wimbledon game (as reported by the club’s Twitter account) and with this next tie coming just three days later, it might be too quick of a turnaround for any of them to feature.

That isn’t to say Wednesday will be short of quality against Cambridge. It doesn’t look like there are any fresh injury concerns for the side after the game at the weekend and Lee Gregory was in fine form, taking his goals tally to five despite some worrying about a lack of goals from the Owls side.

They also have the highly exciting Theo Corbeanu who they could turn to and Saido Berahino and his wealth of experience is available too, having come on as a substitute on Saturday. It means that Darren Moore should have a multitude of people to turn to as he searches for the three points against Cambridge in the midweek round of games.