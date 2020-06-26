All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Bristol City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up a positive result when they return to action on Saturday against Bristol City.

The Owls rescued a late point against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest in their last match, as Connor Wickham’s header saw the points shared at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk’s men are set to take on the Robins, who will be keen to pick up a much-needed win to stay in touch with the play-offs heading into the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news heading into the game at Ashton Gate on Saturday, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Garry Monk’s side.

Josh Windass

Garry Monk has recently revealed that they are looking to extend Windass’ loan spell with the club, whilst also issuing an update on his fitness heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

“He should be back to be involved in the last four to five games. He’s a very fit lad and is rehabbing well. We are looking to extend his loan.”

Steven Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Fletcher is one of the players that have turned down a new contract with the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be included in the matchday squad for the game against Bristol City this weekend, as Garry Monk could be tempted to leave him out, especially if he’s not willing to commit his future to the club.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri has struggled for consistent game time with the Owls this season, and the club have recently revealed that he’s declined a new contract with the club.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll be involved in the matchday squad for this one, especially given the fact that he didn’t make the squad for their game against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Morgan Fox

The left-back is another player that has turned down a new contract with the club, which raises doubts as to whether he’ll feature in the squad this weekend against the Robins.

He has been impressive in recent months, and will surely have one eye on a move elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window.

How old are these current Sheffield Wednesday players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 How old is Cameron Dawson? 22 24 26 28