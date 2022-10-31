All the latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Reece James update, tactical changes, Moore responds to critics

Sheffield Wednesday got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 4-2 victory over Burton Albion.

Darren Moore’s side had drawn their previous two fixtures, dropping points to their automatic promotion rivals in the process.

The gap to Ipswich Town is now just three points as we head into November, following a dramatic 4-4 draw for Kieran McKenna’s side on Saturday.

A couple of cup fixtures must now be negotiated before the Owls return to league action on 12 November.

Morecambe and Southampton both await over the next couple of weeks as Moore’s side look to continue their impressive form away from League One.

Here we look at all the latest Sheffield Wednesday news and headlines…

Reece James update

Moore has hinted that James could make his return to action this weekend.

The defender has been absent from the side in recent weeks due to an injury.

However, a return against Morecambe is now on the cards as he looks to make his first appearance since the defeat to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

The 28-year old was proving to be a regular fixture of Moore’s team up until his injury, having made eight league appearances for the side so far this season.

Moore opens up on changes

The Owls’ boss has claimed that fresh changes in recent weeks have been helpful to the team.

Moore made the switch to a 4-1-2-3 formation in the win over Rovers at the weekend as he looks to keep the team within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

Quiz: Do Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both teams are in the same division Yes No

However, he has admitted that recent results aren’t impacting him one way or the other.

The 48-year old believes focusing on the performances is far more important than getting caught up in the emotion of results.

Moore responds to critics

The Wednesday manager has still had his critics even with the team’s current unbeaten run and 3rd place position in the third division table.

He has responded by revealing that he isn’t bothered by focusing on negativity.

Moore believes a positive attitude is key, praising the team for avoiding defeat in their previous two games in which they earned draws.

He admitted that he told his side to continue playing as they have been and results will come, vindicating his optimism with a victory over Rovers at the weekend.