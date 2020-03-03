All the latest Sheffield Wednesday injury news pre-Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a glamour FA Cup tie against Manchester City, looking to put their woeful league form behind them to potentially spring an upset in the Fifth Round.

The Owls have not been looking great in the league as their play-off push in the first-half of the season has derailed their early standing to see them now sitting eight points off the top six.

Garry Monk has been looking tinker with his squad each week as he assesses which players will be staying at the club beyond this summer, with a number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

A variety of setups and personnel playing in them has seen Wednesday struggle to gather any consistency since the turn of the New Year, with injuries not helping such as the lengthy layoff to Steven Fletcher hampering their efforts in the final third.

Up next for the Owls is an FA Cup clash against Manchester City at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, with Monk probably set to make changes as they look for players returning from fitness and other players suffering setbacks.

Here is the latest team news from Hillsborough ahead of this FA Cup tie…

Steven Fletcher

The Scottish international has been a crucial part of the Owls’ side this season and was dealt a major setback when he suffered a knee injury in the Third Round against Brighton.

He only just recovered recently and has returned to help the side end their winless run in the league with a late winner against Charlton Athletic last week, but he was brought off at half-time against Derby County.

Speaking to the media before the City clash tomorrow night, Monk had this to say on Fletcher’s recovery to the club’s official website: “As I said before with Steven, a normal process would be to have a period of time in training and maybe some time in the 23s but with the influence he has, you want him in the team and getting as many minutes as possible.”

Moses Odubajo

The Owls right-back hasn’t been in great form this season and has struggled to find consistency on the right side of the defence since joining from Brentford on a free transfer in the summer.

Odubajo has not featured for Wednesday since the start of February in the 0-0 draw against Millwall as he sits out with a hamstring injury.

He is unlikely to feature on Wednesday night.

Massimo Luongo

The Australian international has been another player sitting out in recent weeks as he hasn’t featured in the side since the devastating 5-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, in which he was controversially sent off in the first half, to be later rescinded.

His calf injury has kept him out regardless of that suspension being rescinded and he is also unlikely to make the squad for the game.

Adam Reach

The versatile winger is in yet another slump where he is struggling to shake off injury problems, a summary of his time at Hillsborough since joining from Middlesbrough in the 2016/17 season.

Like Odubajo, he is suffering from an injury that has kept him out since the Millwall draw, but he is suffering from a toe injury and will most likely not feature.