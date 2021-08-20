All the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of Huddersfield clash on Saturday

After failing to win any of their opening three Championship games, winning a single point at the Swansea.com Stadium and losing the other two, they will be hoping to claim their maiden victory at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

For their first Saturday afternoon kick-off of their 2021/22 campaign, they will be without star goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who also missed Wednesday night’s game against West Bromwich Albion and is closing in on a move to Arsenal after undergoing a medical at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Blades will receive a £24m fee for his services with a £6m in add-ons potentially set to come in depending on how he progresses for the Gunners. To possibly make an £11.5m profit on a man they bought just 12 months ago is impressive, so a big well done to the negotiating team at Bramall Lane.

Michael Verrips had a nightmare in midweek at The Hawthorns, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Wes Foderingham take his place in goal in Ramsdale’s absence this weekend.

Along with Jack O’Connell who remains a long-term absentee in defence with his serious knee injury, being forced to undergo a second operation in pre-season as part of his recovery, fellow defender Enda Stevens remains out with a knee injury of his own and may have to go under the knife. Either way, he is set to remain out for at least the next few weeks.

In better news, new signing Ben Davies could be in line to make his debut after making the bench on Wednesday – and was probably not ready to be thrown straight into the action after only linking up with the South Yorkshire side on Monday.

Moving on to the midfield area, Ronaldo Vieira’s proposed move to South Yorkshire has collapsed despite the 23-year-old arriving in England to self-isolate and undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

However, it’s clear they still need a central midfielder or two after seeing their existing men struggle in the middle of the park on Wednesday. Sander Berge’s future also remains up in the air with Napoli still reported to be keen in his signature – and there are no guarantees he will stay at Bramall Lane over the next couple of weeks.

He is likely to start again tomorrow afternoon though, unlike Lys Mousset who will remain out for around another five weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury on the opening day against Birmingham City.

They are still well-stocked in the forward position without the Frenchman though – and with the addition of Ben Davies and a lack of wingers at the moment – manager Slavisa Jokanovic could decide to go with a 3-5-2 formation in a bid to turn around the Blades’ fortunes.

Predicted Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Osborn, Davies, Basham, Egan, Baldock, Berge, Fleck, Freeman, McGoldrick, Sharp

Quiz: Have Sheffield United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Sheffield United won or lost more against Sheffield Wednesday? Won Lost