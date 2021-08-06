All the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of Birmingham clash

Sheffield United forwards Billy Sharp and Oliver McBurnie could both return to the Blades’ first-team squad in time for their Championship opener against Birmingham City tomorrow night, after re-joining training earlier this week.

Although manager Slavisa Jokanovic already has the likes of Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick available as options up top, the Serbian will be delighted to welcome back two proven Championship goalscorers and have club captain Sharp back in the fold.

Star man Sander Berge, who is still at Bramall Lane with interested clubs yet to trigger his £35m release clause, has also returned to training after struggling with an injury for most of the summer and is likely to be firmly involved in the first team, with the Blades currently lacking depth in the central midfield area following John Lundstram’s departure in the summer.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sheffield United’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score when Sheffield United faced Liverpool on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 1-1 draw 2-0 defeat 3-0 defeat 3-1 defeat

Another player who has been the subject of major interest over the past few months is Aaron Ramsdale, with Arsenal already launching two bids in an attempt to lure the 23-year-old goalkeeper to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are considering a third bid, but Jokanovic sees him as a major part of his first-team plans after seeing him return from the European Championships – and will be in line to start against Lee Bowyer’s side on Saturday evening.

However, there are a couple of key absentees for the Blades for this tie, with Enda Stevens not yet ready to return to action after picking up a knock.

Luckily, Ben Osborn and Max Lowe are solid alternatives that can come in as a temporary replacement for the Irishman, but the South Yorkshire side will be hoping to see their first-choice left-back return shortly.

He will be a much shorter-term absentee than Jack O’Connell though, who was forced to undergo surgery for the second time last month in his attempts to recover from a serious knee injury as he faces another six to ten months on the sidelines. He has been out of action since last September.

This major setback, along with Kean Bryan and Phil Jagielka’s departures on the expiration of their contract this summer, has left the Blades looking light at the back with John Egan and Chris Basham as their only natural options at centre-half as things stand.

Jack Robinson can also fill in there – and may be required if one of Egan and Basham pick up an injury or suspension early in the season.

But like their central midfield area, they will almost certainly be recruiting a new centre-back or two before the end of the month to provide the depth they require.

Speaking of new recruits, Sampdoria’s Ronald Vieira is closing in on a loan move to Bramall Lane according to Football Insider.

Although this deal is thought to be close, his move will need to be signed, sealed and delivered before today’s EFL registration deadline.

Slavisa Jokanovic may also want to see him train with the Blades’ squad before throwing him into the mix, so he’s unlikely to be available for the weekend even if he does join imminently.