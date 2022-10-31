All the latest Sheffield United news: West Brom advantage, injury update, Brighton deal specifics

Sheffield United will head to Ashton Gate in high spirits tomorrow after their comprehensive victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Blades scored twice inside the opening half an hour and held out to secure a 2-0 win, which leaves them fourth in the Championship after 17 games.

With four points from their last two games, Paul Heckingbottom’s side look to have put their recent rocky patch behind them.

At the start of another busy week in the second tier, here’s all the latest Blades news…

West Brom advantage

Heckingbottom revealed after his side’s 2-0 victory over West Brom that the Yorkshire club had scoured Albion’s social media pages to gain an advantage ahead of Saturday’s game.

With Carlos Corberan at the helm, United were unsure how their opponents would set up but their manager told the Sheffield Star that they made the most of what information was put out by the Baggies.

He explained: “You have to look at it (social media) because there’s so much stuff that gets put on there and a lot of it is more instructive than people sometimes realise. We put a lot of time into it. There might be something seemingly insignificant which goes out, something visual or something that’s said, and it can tell you a lot if you know what you’re looking for.”

Heckingbottom on injury situation

The Blades boss has suggested that the high number of United players suffering from muscle injuries at the moment is a reflection of the way the modern game is played.

Rhian Brewster was forced off with a hamstring issue against West Brom while Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn and Rhys Norrington-Davies have all suffered from similar problems.

On the topic, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “The nature of the game, how it is, explosive players. People are prone to certain ones. When you look across football, there has been a lot more. We are looking into everything at the minute and what is beginning to be apparent is the nature of muscle injuries on these more high-speed, high-power producing players.

He also indicated that they were unsure how long Brewster would be sidelined with the hamstring injury.

Brighton deal specifics

United did negotiate an option to buy in Reda Khadra’s loan deal from Brighton but it is not as binding as first thought, the Sheffield Star has reported.

The winger joined from the Premier League club in the summer but has played less than 400 minutes of football for the Blades so far – something he’ll be hoping to change in the coming weeks.