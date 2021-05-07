All the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff City, how might Warne’s XI look?

Rotherham United are facing the biggest game of their campaign on the final day with the trip to Cardiff City seeing them still have a chance to survive.

The Millers missed out on the chance to keep their destiny in their own hands by being held to a goalless draw at Luton Town on Tuesday. However, the point is still enough to keep them more than in with a chance of surviving the drop on the final day. Paul Warne’s side know that they have to secure all three points to keep that opportunity alive.

Were Rotherham to pick up the three points that they need at Cardiff, then it would all come down to what happens in the massive clash between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. Any result other than a win for Rams in that one would be enough for the Millers to stay up, if they win their match.

Warne’s side’s quest for Championship survival on the final day was helped by them not having suffered any fresh injury concerns in their goalless draw at Luton Town. However, Rotherham are still likely to be without defender Angus MacDonald. That comes after it was confirmed that he could be out for the final two games with a calf issue that forced him off against Blackburn.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson though should once again be able to make it into the squad, with him having recovered from the injury he suffered in the defeat at Barnsley and made the bench at Luton. Warne will have a major decision to make over whether to stick with Jamal Blackman or bring his other keeper back into the starting line-up.

Warne is also facing key decisions over whether to stick with the likes of Matt Olosunde, who he brought back into the starting line-up at Luton, or whether to go for it a little more and hand Chiedozie Ogbene the chance to start instead. While another key decision will be over whether to restore Freddie Ladapo to the starting line-up.

The team selection is something that Warne will be fully aware he needs to get spot on and there will be a lot of pressure on that heading into the game.

Predicted Rotherham starting line-up: Blackman; Ihiekwe, Wood, Harding; Olosunde, Wing, Barlaser, Giles; Crooks, Wiles; Smith