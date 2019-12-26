All the latest Reading injury news as they prepare for QPR fixture

Reading host Queens Park Rangers in the Championship tonight, in their final home game of 2019.

A turbulent year it’s been for Reading, but they’ll be hoping to check out of their final home game of the decade with a win against QPR.

Starting the season in such dull form, Reading looked destined for League One under Jose Gomes. But Mark Bowen has come in and restored some confidence amongst the players and fans, and the Royals should secure their Championship status until next season at least.

They host a QPR side very similar to themselves tonight, in that their first-half of the season has been filled with highs and lows.

Reading could be without three first-team players tonight, in George Puscas, Andy Yiadom and Matt Miazga.

All three are a doubt but Miazga is the likeliest to feature tonight, with the American undergoing a late fitness test today.

Puscas though is more of a doubt having missed the last two with a shoulder injury sustained in his side’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley earlier in the month.

Yiadom is also unlikely to feature tonight – he’s missed the last three games now with a knee injury, and is expected to be out until the New Year.

Reading and QPR played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in October, and the Royals go into this one having lost just one of their last five Championship games.

Mark Warburton’s QPR though will be looking to break into the top-half of the Championship with a win tonight, having drawn their last game at home to Charlton.