All the latest Reading FC news: McIntyre update, Kompany admission, Ince blasts referee

Reading will be hoping to get themselves back on track tomorrow evening as they take on Luton Town, still seething from their narrow loss against Burnley at the weekend.

Looking set to win a point at Turf Moor at the weekend, Anass Zaroury scored the Clarets’ winner in the fourth minute of stoppage to consign the Royals to a defeat despite a brave performance in Lancashire.

On the balance of play, they can have few complaints but they will be desperately disappointed that they didn’t win all three points after a strong penalty claim wasn’t given with the score at 1-1 at that point.

Tomorrow evening’s clash at Kenilworth Road will be another tricky one for the Berkshire outfit though, especially with several defensive options including Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Scott Dann still out of action at this point and won’t be back until after the World Cup.

This and the Hatters’ home advantage makes Nathan Jones’ side the clear favourites coming into this clash, so the onus will be on the Royals to try and cause an upset.

But we’re taking a look at the present in this piece as we give you a round-up of all the Berkshire outfit’s latest headlines.

Ince on McIntyre

Manager Paul Ince has revealed Tom McIntyre suffered from a chronic migraine after being struck in the head with the ball in the first half against Burnley, speaking to Berkshire Live.

The former England international also revealed that he was hopeful of having the central defender fit again for tomorrow’s clash in Bedfordshire, a potentially big boost for the Royals who already have a shortage of centre-back options.

With Sam Hutchinson not guaranteed to be back for the Luton game, Ince faces starting Andy Yiadom, Amadou Mbengue and Tom Holmes in central defence again with Junior Hoilett coming in at right wing-back.

Kompany’s admission

The Clarets’ boss Vincent Kompany has admitted the Royals had a strong case for a spot-kick in added time of Saturday’s clash, speaking to Lancs Live.

With the score at 1-1, Ince managed to get into the box in stoppage time but was stopped from advancing further by Ian Maatsen who hauled the ex-Stoke City man down.

However, referee Jeremy Simpson opted against awarding a penalty and that proved to be costly for the visitors in the end, with Zaroury scoring just a couple of minutes later.

The away side could have been going away from Turf Moor with three points if the penalty had been given – but they went back to Berkshire empty-handed in the end and Kompany had sympathy for Ince Sr.

He said: “I can (understand his frustration).

“It was a penalty and it doesn’t help him me saying that but in our situation there have been other games where we felt like we should have had a penalty so in our opinion it evens it up a little bit but that is no comfort to him.”

Ince criticises referee

After that decision not to award the spot-kick, it’s no real surprise that Ince decided to criticise the officials after the match.

A victory or even a point would have given the Royals a lot of confidence going into tomorrow’s clash against Luton Town – but they may be demoralised after losing in the way they did at the weekend.

And their manager was seething in Lancashire, saying to the Reading Chronicle: “I am going to have to say it. The referee is an absolute joke. That’s why we’ve come away with nothing.

“I don’t like having a go at referees because I know it’s a tough job. As much as I have to stand in front of you and be accountable, they should be the same.

“On Thomas, it’s a blatant penalty.”