All the latest Queens Park Rangers team news as Reading FC clash looms

Queens Park Rangers host Reading this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get back to winning ways.

The R’s snapped their losing streak at Millwall on Tuesday night with a better performance than the one at the weekend where they were below par against Huddersfield Town.

They need to start getting more wins on the board to go with some of the good phases of play they are having in matches, though, and that will be the aim against a Reading side that is up at the sharp end but has lost that invincibility they had at the start of the campaign.

In terms of team news, Mark Warburton revealed in his press conference yesterday morning that he wouldn’t be giving too much away as regards his selection.

He did admit, though, perhaps expectedly, that a few players are carrying knocks and niggles and the medical staff are assessing them ahead of the weekend.

Perhaps, then, we could see a bit of rotation coming into the side for this one.

Warburton also offered an update on Bright Osayi-Samuel’s contract situation saying, ‘that’s one for the clever people.’

Clearly, the winger is still yet to sign a contract with discussions ongoing, though you’d think with January not long away now they’ll want an answer soon enough.

