All the latest Queens Park Rangers team news ahead of Fulham clash

QPR travel to Craven Cottage for today’s early kick-off in the Championship aiming to pick up another vital three points that would see them climb up above Fulham in the table.

Mark Warburton’s side head into the game on the back of two successive wins against Birmingham City and Preston North End before the international break.

That saw the Rs recover from three successive defeats and allowed them to climb back into the Championship play-off places.

Another win here will enable the Rs to further establish themselves within the group of sides chasing the automatic promotion places.

That will not be easy considering that Fulham will be wanting to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat at Coventry City in their previous match before the international break.

With QPR aiming to maintain their winning run and lay down another marker in the Championship over their potential promotion credentials, we take a look at all of the latest team news concerning Warburton’s side heading into the game…

One major bit of news for QPR heading into this game is that Warburton is set to be able to be in the dugout for the fixture after his ten-day isolation period comes to an end after testing positive for Covid.

However, in terms of team news there are some potential doubts for the Rs heading into the game against Fulham.

The first of those is defender Sam McCallum with the Norwich City loanee still recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent weeks.

QPR assistant manager John Eustace revealed when taking the Rs’ pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham clash that McCallum has been making good progress in training during the international break and could potentially return at Craven Cottage.

Eustace also revealed that it is a similar situation facing the Rs regarding the fitness of defender Lee Wallace. He has also been suffering with a hamstring injury during the last few weeks as well but has also returned to training and made progress over the last week.

There is also a doubt over forward Andre Gray heading into the game with him having been on international duty with Jamaica during the international break.

He was only able to return to the training ground at QPR on Friday so it is unlikely that he will be involved.