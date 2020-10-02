All the latest QPR team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in what should be a good test for both sides.

The Owls, of course, are having to contend with a points deduction and have managed to get the gap down to eight from those above them in the bottom three, whilst QPR are twelve points clear of them given their identical start of four points from the first three games.

It should, then, be a close-fought affair at Hillsborough this weekend and Mark Warburton has perhaps had that in mind when discussing his team news ahead of the game.

Speaking to the club’s official media, he discussed several things from last weekend’s draw with Middlesbrough to what he can expect from Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday but, when it came to team news, he, as he put it, kept his cards close to his chest:

🗣 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿. Mark Warburton talks tactics, transfers and team news ahead of #QPR's trip to Sheffield.#SHWQPR pic.twitter.com/kSsQAY7LtU — QPR FC (@QPR) October 1, 2020

Interestingly, though, he did admit that the side seemed a little light going into this one and that hinted at a couple of potential injury knocks, though he did not confirm, whilst he also revealed that the club is looking at potentially bringing in one or two transfers, if all goes smoothly, in the near future – potentially ahead of the match.

Elsewhere, he namechecked Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace and Geoff Cameron as experienced players to help guide the youngsters in what appeared a nod to the trio starting, whilst Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future appears sorted so we can assume he’ll remain in the side.

Up top the R’s need further options so Lyndon Dykes is likely to lead the line whilst Seny Dieng impressed at the other end of the pitch in goal against Boro, drawing his manager’s praise, so we could see him remain in goal whilst Joe Lumley’s future is still up in the air.

