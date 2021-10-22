All the latest QPR team news ahead of Peterborough United clash

Queens Park Rangers take on Peterborough United this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their midweek win over Blackburn Rovers.

A late strike from Ilias Chair secured another home win for the Hoops on Tuesday evening and Mark Warburton will be pleased with the persistence his side showed in looking to seal victory on the night.

Now, then, they are back on the road as they take on a Peterborough side that is looking to try and pull away from the dropzone if they can, and therefore the Hoops should expect a really tough challenge.

These are the games you must win if you’re serious about the play-offs or even automatic promotion, however, and QPR therefore need to do all they can to secure victory here.

With that said, the Rangers team news is fairly positive for Warburton ahead of kick-off.

The manager has Stefan Johansen back available to him after the Norwegian served a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards in the week against Blackburn.

Luke Amos is also building his match fitness nicely, now, with him coming off of the bench against Rovers and also playing a B team game on Wednesday for the club.

Jimmy Dunne could well be in contention to stay in defence, meanwhile, as he helped Rangers keep a clean sheet on Tuesday with Jordy de Wijs on the bench, whilst Albert Adomah had a fine game on the right and will be also eager to keep his starting spot.

Up front, Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray continue to battle for the right to lead the line, and it’ll be interesting to see if Warburton goes with one or two up top this weekend.

