All the latest QPR team news ahead of Millwall clash

There is a huge amount of positivity surrounding QPR ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign – and not just because they put four past Manchester United in pre-season.

Clear progress was made by Mark Warburton’s side last season and that’s been backed up a hugely impressive transfer window, which has seen all four of last term’s loanees join permanently alongside the likes of Andre Dozzell and Jimmy Dunne.

The R’s welcome London rivals Millwall to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow, which looks to be an interesting clash given the two sides finished two places and six points apart last term.

Warburton has talked up the Lions’ chances of reaching the play-offs this season but he would love nothing more than to start his side’s own top-six push with all three points.

The west London club can have few complaints about how their pre-season schedule has gone and they head into Saturday with few fitness concerns.

The main dilemma it appears the R’s boss faces ahead of the Millwall game is over new captain Stefan Johansen, who only signed for the club officially in late July and has not featured for them in pre-season.

However, Warburton has confirmed that the Norweigian midfielder will be part of the squad tomorrow.

He told West London Sport: “He’s in a good place. He’s naturally fit anyway and he was working at Fulham while the transfer talks were going on.

“When Stef came in last year he was very impressive for many reasons and one of those was his fitness.

“In terms of his fitness and robustness he’s showing exactly the same again. Stef will be in the squad.”

Two players that will not feature are full-backs Todd Kane and Niko Hamalainen, with neither given a squad number this season