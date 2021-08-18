All the latest QPR team news ahead of Middlesbrough clash tonight

Queens Park Rangers make the long trip to Teesside to face Middlesbrough this evening, and Mark Warburton is hopeful that he’ll be able to call upon Charlie Austin for a return to the side – though the game comes too soon for Sam McCallum.

Rangers have started this campaign well and can go back level with Fulham on points at the top of the Championship table with a win over Boro.

Neil Warnock’s side can also go joint-top with a victory of their own, though, and so it should be a cracking early season clash at the Riverside.

In terms of Hoops team news, Mark Warburton has confirmed via West London Sport that striker Austin has been back in training this week after missing the win against Hull City at the weekend with a slight knee problem, and is in contention to feature tonight.

Sam McCallum has also begun training after a bout of illness but will not be considered this evening – he could, however, make his debut this weekend against Barnsley.

Other than that, though, it’s a pretty clean bill of health for the Rangers boss with no further injury or illness issues to contend with, and that should obviously bode well as they look for a positive result against Boro.

Certainly, QPR are capable of a win and if they achieve that this evening it will put out a big statement to the rest of the league.

QPR fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about R’s transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 QPR paid £2.97m for Conor Washington, was Junior Hoilett's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower