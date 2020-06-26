All the latest QPR team news ahead of Charlton clash

On the back of their defeat at the hands of Barnsley, QPR face another relegation-threatened side this weekend as they travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic.

Last weekend’s defeat saw them slip further back from the top six and you feel they need to get a result against the Addicks on Saturday to ensure that they stay within reach of the play-offs.

That won’t be easy against a Charlton side that are battling for survival and will be high in confidence after beating Hull City in the first game back after the restart.

In an interview on the club website, Mark Warburton revealed that there are a few fitness concerns heading into the clash with Charlton.

He said: “We have one or two niggles which we have to be very careful about, that may leave us short. I saw comments that we were short last week but that was all the available players that we had.”

One man that will be returning is Geoff Cameron, who missed the Barnsley game due to suspension but is available for the meeting with the Addicks.

Experienced defender Angel Rangel will also be available after signing a short-term contract extension that guarantees he will remain with the R’s until the end of the season.

Earlier this week we had official confirmation from the west London club that Tottenham Hotspur loanees Luke Amos and Jack Clarke had extended their loan deals until the end of the season, with a similar agreement having been sealed with West Ham United over Jordan Hugill on the 10th of June.

That trio were all involved in the matchday squad last weekend and seem likely to reprise their roles for the trip to the Valley.

Both Marc Pugh and Grant Hall will definitely be absent, with both players having left the club earlier this month.