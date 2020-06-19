All the latest QPR team news ahead of Barnsley clash

QPR welcome bottom-of-the-table Barnsley to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow as they get their 2019/20 Championship season back underway.

It’s been more than three months since either side played a competitive game and there is bound to be some rustiness but the R’s will surely be eyeing the arrival of the Tykes as an opportunity to boost their play-off hopes.

Mark Warburton’s side are six points away from the top six as things stand but will feel that with nine games remaining, they can close that gap.

Barnsley may be bottom of the table but they’re likely to be tough opposition as they now have just nine games to secure their Championship survival.

With that in mind, Warburton will likely want as many of his players fit and raring to go as possible.

One man that won’t be available is Grant Hall after it was announced today that the defender has left the club with immediate effect, having rejected a contract offer from the R’s.

Winger Marc Pugh has also departed the club recently as there was a clause in his deal that meant the west London club would have to extend his contract by a year if he played one more game for them.

The club will reportedly trigger a one-year extension in Geoff Cameron’s deal but he will also be missing on Saturday, having been sent off against Preston North End in March – the R’s last game before the delay.

Warburton’s men are one of the top scorers in the league and will have their first choice striker available to them on Saturday as they secured an agreement with West Ham United to extend Jordan Hugill’s loan deal.

The R’s have agreed a similar deal with Tottenham Hotspur over midfielder Luke Amos, meaning the 23-year-old is also available for the Tykes visit.