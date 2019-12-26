All the latest QPR injury news right here ahead of trip to Reading

Queens Park Rangers travel to Reading tonight, in their final Championship away day of 2019.

Mark Warburton will be looking for a festive three points tonight as he takes his side to the Madejski Stadium, live in-front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The pressure of being live on the box often gets the better of QPR but they head to Berkshire with just one loss in their last five outings in the Championship, with just a point separating them from 12th-place Cardiff.

For tonight’s game, QPR will definitely be without Frenchman Yoann Barbet – the central defender hasn’t featured since mid-October now after suffering a muscle injury in the reverse fixture, which ended 2-2 in West London.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly also featured when QPR hosted Reading earlier in the season, but he too is expected to miss tonight’s game having not featured since the start of November.

There’ll also be a late fitness test on Angel Rangel – the Spaniard has missed the last four for QPR with a suspected muscle injury but could well rejoin the fray tonight.

QPR have only won on one of their last four trips to the Madejski and face a Reading side who’ve only lost one of the last four themselves, their last fixture being a 3-0 home win over Derby County.

Warburton’s side were pegged back twice in their last game against Charlton before Christmas, having taken the lead on two occasions but settling for a point at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.