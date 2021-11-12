All the latest Portsmouth team news ahead of Wycombe clash

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley may only have 14 senior players at his disposal at the weekend, as they face recently relegated side Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park this weekend.

This revelation was made by the 43-year-old to Hampshire Live, with the international break causing further concerns for a side that will be desperate to build on their five-game unbeaten run.

Shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Joe Morrell have been called up to the Republic of Ireland and Wales squad for their respective World Cup qualifiers, meaning they will be absent for the test against Gareth Ainsworth’s men after becoming a key part of their domestic club’s squad this season.

Alex Bass is likely to replace Bazunu, with Louis Thompson and Miguel Azeez potentially in line to start as the defensive midfield pairing after playing together in the EFL Trophy in midweek, though the third-tier club will be wary about the former’s injury record in recent years.

Meanwhile, another two key men in captain Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe, both of whom arguably form the spine of the south-coast outfit’s lineup, are currently out of action with injuries.

And considering the latter’s setback is hamstring-related, Pompey boss Cowley may be reluctant to throw him back in before he’s fully ready, especially with how important he is to the team.

The duo are joined on the sidelines by striker Ellis Harrison, who will be desperate to get back to full fitness and force his way into the starting lineup after scoring a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy back in September, mainly operating an impact player on the bench when he’s been available this term.

Both Robertson and Harrison are thought to be thriving in their recovery, although teammate Jayden Reid will continue to be out for the foreseeable future with his cruciate ligament injury.

Another two unidentified Pompey players with Cowley refusing to reveal who they were, could miss out after picking up their own injury concerns, much to the frustration of the coaching staff at Fratton Park who had seen their side get back on track with their recent unbeaten run.

But in better news, Paul Downing and Liam Vincent returned to training on Monday ahead of this tie, although it’s currently unclear whether they will be available in time to return to the matchday squad for the weekend.

Three players who have put themselves in contention for a start against the Chairboys are Miguel Azeez, George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme, after scoring in midweek against Crystal Palace’s Under-23s.

And considering their lengthy list of unavailable players, all three are in with a shout of being heavily involved.