All the latest Portsmouth team news ahead of MK Dons clash tomorrow

Portsmouth will be looking to build momentum this weekend as they host MK Dons in Sky Bet League One at Fratton Park.

The south coast side won their first game of the campaign last weekend as they saw off Burton Albion and now they’ll be aiming to work up a head of steam after also beating Southend United in the EFL Trophy during the week.

Up next, then, a lowly MK Dons side before they then face Doncaster Rovers in a big game next weekend.

Here’s the latest team news ahead of tomorrow’s match with the men from Milton Keynes:

Alex Bass could well make a league start for the first time in a while after injury with him returning in the EFL Trophy game against Southend United.

Craig MacGillivray has been in between the sticks in Bass’ absence and now the two can go head-to-head for the starting spot in goal.

Elsewhere, Jackett has few injury issues to really worry about going into this one as well.

Tom Naylor is back fit and in contention after a slight knock and so there’s every chance that we could see Pompey name the same side that played against Burton last weekend.

Ronan Curtis may well have something to say about that, though, after scoring a brace against Southend, whilst John Marquis also hit the back of the net and so it remains to be seen if either of them are involved here.

It’s a nice problem for Jackett to have, though, as they look for a first home league win of the season.

