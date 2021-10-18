All the latest Portsmouth team news ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Portsmouth will be looking to get back on track in League One tomorrow when they host Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Pompey failed to build on their recent victory over Sunderland as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United on Saturday.

Michael Smith’s first-half effort gave the Millers the lead before Pompey levelled proceedings via a strike from Marcus Harness.

Undeterred by this minor setback, Rotherham went on to seal victory in-front of their supporters thanks to goals from Smith, Ben Wiles and Richard Wood.

As a result of this defeat, Portsmouth lost further ground on leaders Plymouth Argyle who are now 11 point ahead of Danny Cowley’s side.

Currently 12th in the League One standings, Pompey will be determined to get back to winning ways in their clash with Ipswich on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at all of the latest team news ahead of this fixture…

Portsmouth will be without Paul Downing for this particular fixture as he recently suffered an injury setback in the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Sutton United.

Making reference to the defender, Cowley has revealed that he is set to be out of action for at least a month.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, the Pompey boss said: “Paul’s look like a grade two [hamstring injury], will be four weeks minimum.”

Ellis Harrison will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury against Sutton.

Cowley has confirmed that the forward will also be out of action for the foreseeable future as a result of this issue.

The Pompey boss added: “Ellis is a similar time frame [as Downing], we believe.”

Connor Ogilvie is likely to feature for Portsmouth in their meeting with Ipswich after emerging unscathed from Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, the likes of Michael Jacobs, Miguel Azeez and Gassan Ahadme will all be pushing for a start in tomorrow’s clash.

When you consider that Portsmouth were extremely poor in a defensive sense on Saturday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Cowley decides to make a number of alterations to his team as he looks to guide the club to a morale-boosting victory over Ipswich.