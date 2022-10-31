All the latest Portsmouth FC news: Eisner, Rafferty, Cowley

Portsmouth‘s form has slowed in the last couple of months after threatening to compete with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in the season’s opening stretch.

Danny Cowley retains the faith of the supporter base and Pompey are still in a strong position to battle it out for a top six berth, but a run of just one win in their last seven league outings would have frustrated the squad.

Their momentum has been halted a touch by the broken up schedule and some injury issues that will have seen Danny Cowley and the club’s recruitment team begin conversations about the January transfer window.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest news coming out of Fratton Park…

Michael Eisner on reconstruction

Michael Eisner provided an update on the redevelopment of the away end at Fratton Park when he spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk.

The chairman assured supporters that the redevelopment will be in line with the signature style of the ground, and that the spiritual home to many will not be changed drastically due to updating one of the four stands.

Rafferty addresses setback

Joe Rafferty made an excellent start to the season on the right of Pompey’s back four, but the former Preston North End man has received the soul-crushing news that he needs a groin operation, which will set his recovery back considerably.

Losing Rafferty has coincided with the club’s drop in form and therefore now knowing that he is out long term, there is more pressure on fringe players and the versatility of the squad to cover for his absence.

Rafferty informed supporters of the injury blow on Instagram.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Portsmouth FC players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Ben Close Scunthorpe Doncaster Bradford City Rochdale

Cowley provides injury update

Zak Swanson and Sean Raggett will likely miss out in midweek Papa John’s Trophy action against AFC Wimbledon according to HampshireLive.

Louis Thompson, Tommy Lowery and Michael Jacobs are also still sidelined, while Jayden Reid was recently ruled out for the rest of the season.

This is hurting the depth of the squad enormously, and Cowley expressed his disappointment at Rafferty’s setback when he spoke to HampshireLive.

With crucial players on the treatment table, things may get worse before they get better in the coming months.