All the latest Oxford United FC news: Robinson’s delight, focus on midweek and Anderson’s versatility

Oxford United are currently 18th in League One, following a disappointing start to the season.

The U’s finished 8th last season, narrowly missing out on the play-offs after a late drop in form and were widely expected to challenge again. But it has not worked out that way for Karl Robinson’s side so far and they sit just four points above the relegation zone.

However, it has been a positive week for the Yellows after impressive results away from home against two promotion hopefuls, a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth in midweek and a 3-1 win at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

These are the latest headlines from the Kassam Stadium…

Robinson delighted with performance

Manager Robinson was full of praise for his players for the performance at the University of Bolton Stadium. The U’s took the lead in the first half through Djavan Anderson, before Ciaron Brown doubled the lead in the 53rd minute. Dion Charles halved the deficit for Wanderers in the 73rd minute, but Steve Seddon made sure of the win by adding a third for the visitors six minutes later.

It was a particularly impressive victory given Bolton’s outstanding home form, but also considering Oxford were without key strikers Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin through suspension and were also missing midfielder Marcus Browne through injury. Robinson himself was also serving a touchline ban, following his sending off in the defeat to Peterborough United the previous week.

The 42-year-old spoke to Oxford Mail and expressed his delight at the tactical aspect of his side’s performance, calling it “one of the best performances in taking information on” and a “tremendous three points”.

The need for consistency

While Robinson was quick to give credit to his players, he stressed the need for consistency and focus on the next game. The U’s face Fleetwood Town at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night and Robinson wants his side to build on their impressive week on the road.

“The important thing is not to celebrate this win too much, it’s about backing this win up on Tuesday night,” Robinson told Oxford Mail.

But he also defended his side’s commitment this season, saying that “the grit’s always been there, we always put our bodies on the line” and that luck and refereeing decisions had gone against his side.

Defender Sam Long is a doubt for Tuesday’s game, with Robinson suggesting Seddon could again fill in at right-back after replacing Long at half time during Saturday’s win.

Anderson adapting to life as a striker

When Djavan Anderson signed for Oxford on loan from Lazio in the summer, it was unlikely he was expecting to play up front.

The right-back came on as a substitute following Billy Bodin’s sending off at Portsmouth in midweek and started in the striker role against Bolton on Saturday too, scoring the opening goal.

But Anderson says it is not the first time he has played as a striker, telling Oxford Mail that he was scouted by Dutch side Ajax in that position as a youngster and that he is happy to play wherever needed in order to take his opportunity.

After a slow start to life in England, Anderson also feels he is finding his feet in League One. “It was tough because I really had to get used to the rhythm of the game”, he said. “I feel like I’m getting there, I’m still not where I want to be.”

On the evidence of Saturday’s game, Anderson could be a useful player for Robinson’s side in a number of different positions.