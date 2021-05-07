All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Preston, how might Hughton’s XI look?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to end the 2020/21 campaign on a high as they prepare to host Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are winless in their last five games but have only lost once in that time, but will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in their final match of the campaign.

Preston North End are the visitors tomorrow, with the Lilywhites travelling to the City Ground on the back of recording three successive league wins.

Chris Hughton is eager for his side to build momentum heading into next season and keep their foot on the gas, and a win tomorrow would see them sign off a disappointing 2020/21 campaign on a positive note.

They will have to do so without Sammy Ameobi, though, with the winger continuing to battle an ankle injury which has left him sidelined since the start of April.

Ameobi has scored three goals in 32 Championship appearances this season, and with his contract expiring in the summer, the 29-year-old will not have a chance to make one last impression this term.

Chris Hughton told his press conference yesterday: “Sammy won’t be available. He’s fine, but just hasn’t done enough to be in contention for the last game of the season.

“Even though he’s back out on the training pitch, we wouldn’t want to risk him.”

Elsewhere, Joe Lolley and Luke Freeman remain sidelined, however they are the only ones unavailable, with positive news being provided on four others.

“At this moment, the only ones on the treatment table are Joe Lolley and Luke Freeman,” Hughton said.

“Tobias Figueiredo, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Tyler Blackett are back training.”

Predicted Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, McKenna, Ribeiro; Garner, Yates; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Mighten; Grabban (c)