Osei-Tutu, Bong, Lolley: All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Stoke clash

Chris Hughton hopes that Jordi Osei-Tutu’s hamstring injury doesn’t disrupt his season too much following the midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Osei-Tutu, who arrived on loan from Arsenal less than a fortnight ago, hobbled off in the midweek defeat to Tony Mowbray’s side having sustained a hamstring injury early on in the first half.

The right-back, who has had to fill in at left-back since joining the Reds, picked up a similar hamstring injury on loan at Cardiff City last season, which subsequently limited him to only nine appearances in all competitions.

Speaking in this morning’s press conference, Hughton confirmed that Osei-Tutu has injured the same hamstring which sidelined him for large parts of last season, however doesn’t believe that it is too serious.

“It is his hamstring. We’re still assessing him and at this moment we don’t think it’s so bad, but we will assess that one and scan it as always.

“It’s disappointing for us, but your first thoughts are with the lad.

“It’s an exciting time for him as he’s at the start of his career, he is a highly-rated player at Arsenal, and even in the short time he’s been here, we can seen the qualities he has.

“Our first thoughts are very much with him, and we just hope it doesn’t disrupt his season too much.”

Osei-Tutu will miss tomorrow’s trip to Stoke City, then, as will Joe Lolley who remains unavailable through illness.

Joe Worrall, who is yet to make an appearance this season due to a calf problem, is also expected to be sidelined until after the international break, along with fellow centre-half Loic Mbe Soh.

“He (Worrall) won’t make tomorrow,” Hughton added. “We are probably looking at after the international break.

“We are still assessing him – he is quite a durable individual, and an individual who can play through slight injuries.

“But realistically, we are looking at after the international break.”

Elsewhere, Jack Colback is fit and available despite injuring his shoulder on Wednesday night, and Gaetan Bong is back available for selection having served his three-game suspension following a charge of violent conduct after the opening day defeat to Coventry City.