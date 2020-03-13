All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Nottingham Forest will be eager to return to winning ways in the league this weekend, as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday in Yorkshire.

The Reds have seen their hopes of automatic promotion diminish of late, picking up only one win from their last six games which has seen them slip 1o points away from second.

But a top-six finish is still well on the cards for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, who sit five points clear of seventh despite a bitterly disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Millwall a week ago.

Tomorrow, Forest face a Sheffield Wednesday side in turmoil – Garry Monk’s men have won only one of their last 10 league games, and lost 5-0 to high-flying Brentford last time out.

The pressure is building on Monk, and hence, he will be urging his players to deliver against a Forest side that have lost only three out of 19 Championship fixtures on the road this term.

Here, we bring you up to date with all the team news ahead of the Reds’ trip to Hillsborough this Saturday…

Tiago Silva is still sidelined for Forest after recently suffering from appendicitis, with the Portuguese midfielder missing the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough and 3-0 defeat to Millwall.

This means that Joao Carvalho is likely to keep his place in the team, although John Bostock or Ryan Yates could come into the side if Lamouchi chooses to adopt a more defensive approach away from home.

Samba Sow remains touch-and-go and Forest, with Lamouchi recently saying: “We have to be patient. He will be with us again very soon, I think.”

Further forward, Lewis Grabban is expected to lead the line with Tyler Walker amongst the substitutes’ bench, although Nuno da Costa could be set to miss out once again.

The Cape Verdean striker has been limited to just 20 minutes of football since joining from Strasbourg in January, and Lamouchi was hopeful that he would have returned before Middlesbrough.

The forward picked up a muscle injury in an Under-23 match against Crewe Alexandra, and is having specific sessions with the medical department, it is said.