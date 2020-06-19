All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Nottingham Forest return to Championship action with an away clash against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Reds return to league action after over three months without kicking a ball in the Championship, starting with a trip to Hillsborough to face the Owls.

A top-six finish is well on the cards for Forest, who currently sit fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table and five points clear of seventh-placed Bristol City.

With fixtures against Fulham, Bristol City and Preston still to come, Forest cannot afford to slack and restart the season slowly, and Lamouchi will be urging his side to pick up all three points this weekend.

Wednesday will be hurting after embarking on a dreadful run of form before the lengthy EFL break, and Garry Monk’s side were on the end of a 5-0 defeat to Brentford last time out.

Monk will be hoping to ease the pressure on his back when the season restarts, and it could be a tough test for Forest in their first game back.

Lamouchi has recently confirmed that Forest have two injury doubts ahead of this weekend’s trip to South Yorkshire, with two key players in Ben Watson and Samba Sow picking up knocks.

Watson, who has featured in every single Championship fixture for Forest this season, picked up an ankle problem ahead of their friendly with Wolves.

The experienced midfielder will be desperate to play this weekend, but whether he shakes off that ankle injury and fully recover in time remains to be seen.

Sow, meanwhile, is still struggling with a knee problem that has limited him to only 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

The 31-year-old has lost only one game in a Garibaldi shirt this term, and he will be involved in training on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Young midfielder Yassine En-Neyah is struggling with a hamstring problem, however whether he would have been called upon anyway is doubtful.

In terms of those returning from injury, striker Nuno da Costa is fit, as is Tendayi Darikwa who is available for selection for the first time this season, having failed to make a single appearance under Lamouchi.

The right-back ruptured his ACL on the eve of the season, but is now ready to be called upon and is set to add depth at full-back.