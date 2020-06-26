All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Nottingham Forest will be keen to get back to winning ways this weekend, as they prepare to host Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Terriers travel to the City Ground hoping to record a positive result to help ease their relegation worries, but it promises to be a tough test for Danny Cowley’s side.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, and sit only four points clear of seventh ahead of the final eight games of the season, after being held to a late 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Joe Lolley scored in the second-half for Forest, but Connor Wickham’s stoppage-time equaliser meant the Reds left Hillsborough with just the one point.

Now, as they prepare to get back on their own turf in front of an empty City Ground, Forest will look to grab three points over another Yorkshire outfit in Huddersfield.

Lamouchi could have a fully-fit squad to choose from this weekend, after Ben Watson and Samba Sow missed last week’s trip to Sheffield as precautions.

Watson injured his ankle in a friendly against Wolves, whilst Sow has suffered problems with his knee over the course of the season following his arrival from Dynamo Moscow.

But speaking to Nottinghamshire Live last week, Lamouchi confirmed that both Watson and Sow would be back in time for Huddersfield’s visit “for sure”, providing the Reds with a major boost.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa is back fit and available for selection after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in pre-season, whilst Nuno da Costa will be hoping for more minutes after coming on as a late substitute last week.