All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Fulham clash

Nottingham Forest will be looking to extend their winning run to five games this weekend as they host Fulham.

The Reds have enjoyed an excellent start to life under Steve Cooper, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 under the Welshman.

In midweek, two goals from Lyle Taylor in stoppage time saw Forest make it four wins on the spin with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City away from home.

On Sunday, they return to the City Ground hoping to make it five wins on the bounce as promotion candidates Fulham make the trip to the East Midlands.

It promises to be the toughest test yet for Cooper in charge of Forest, with Fulham sitting second in the Championship.

But Forest go into this one full of confidence, especially after winning in such dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening.

Forest didn’t pick up any fresh injuries in Tuesday night’s win, either, with Cooper not facing any dilemmas in that respect.

The only players who remain sidelined are Loic Mbe Soh and Jordi Osei-Tutu with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Ely, who is yet to make an appearance for the Reds since joining on a free transfer, rolled his ankle recently which set him back.

But otherwise, it’s as you were for Forest.