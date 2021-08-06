All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Coventry clash

Nottingham Forest’s campaign kicks off against Coventry City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look for an early three points and a shot at building some momentum.

Last season, of course, the Reds failed to get going in the early stages and that rather ruined their campaign, so the hope will be that that can be rectified this time around.

For some supporters, there are still some areas of the squad that need addressing in the transfer window, too, and we’ll have to see what Hughton manages to do before the deadline, but his main focus right now will be on trying to get three points against the Sky Blues.

In terms of team news, Chris Hughton has a largely clean bill of health to pick his side from, though there are a couple of players giving him a bit of a headache.

Tyler Blackett is out injured and had surgery last week, with speculation currently rife around his future anyway and a potential exit from the City Ground being on the horizon this summer.

The other problem for Hughton, meanwhile, is Nuno Da Costa who picked up a groin injury in pre-season and is set to miss two to three weeks of the beginning of the campaign.

