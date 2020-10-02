All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Bristol City clash tomorrow

A massive test awaits Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon, as the Reds prepare to take on high-flying Bristol City at the City Ground.

It has been a dismal start to 2020/21 for Forest, who have lost each of their opening three Championship matches, failing to find the back of net in each of those games.

The pressure is building on Sabri Lamouchi, who will be desperate to see his side record their first win of the season against the high-flying Robins on Saturday.

It won’t be an easy game for Forest by any means. Dean Holden’s side have won their first three league games, and go into this weekend’s clash hoping to make it four wins from four.

Forest will have to be at their best to defeat Holden’s men, and ahead of tomorrow’s clash, we will now provide you with the latest team news from the Reds camp.

One major talking point this week has been the future of Tiago Silva, who has been heavily linked with a move to Olympiacos with Cafu set to join in the opposite direction.

Silva is yet to make an appearance for Forest this season due to injury, but a move to Greece looks to be in the offing for the 27-year-old, who made 47 appearances across all competitions last term.

Ahead of this weekend, Lamouchi confirmed that Silva has been back in training, participating in the warm-ups with his teammates, however he is unavailable for this weekend.

Elsewhere, Fouad Bachirou and Joe Worrall remain sidelined – the latter has picked up a foot injury which could see him miss the next five weeks of action.

Apart from that, Forest have a fully-fit squad to face the Robins, as they desperately look to get their first points on the board and get their season up and running tomorrow.