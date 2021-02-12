All the latest Norwich City team news pre-Stoke, what will the Canaries XI look like tomorrow?

Norwich City will be desperately looking for a return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Stoke City at Carrow Road.

Having taken just two points from their last three league games – failing to score in that time – the Canaries were knocked off top-spot in the Championship table on Wednesday night, thanks to Brentford’s win at Reading.

As a result, Farke and his side will no doubt be keen to bounce back this weekend, against a Stoke who themselves are not yet out of contention for a play-off spot.

So how could Norwich line-up on Saturday as they go in search of a vital three points? And how could injuries have an impact on that selection for Farke?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest team news coming out of Carrow Road ahead of this game, and ow the Canaries’ starting XI might look tomorrow with that in mind.

With Farke reporting in his pre-match press conference that the club have no new injury concerns following their defeat at Swansea last time out, we could see the Canaries lining up in a fairly similar way to what they did in that game.

Having received the backing of his manager in the aftermath of his error that gifted Swansea their opener last week, Tim Krul looks likely to continue in goal for Norwich this weekend.

In defence, Farke explained that January signing Dimitris Giannoulis dropped out of the lineup for the Swansea game, because there was never any plan for him to three games in six days – with the Greek having played twice already that week – meaning he could be in line to return on Saturday.

The influential midfield duo of Kenny McLean and Oliver Skipp could stay the same, with the latter apparently earning admiring glances from parent club Tottenham following his recent impressive performances on loan at Carrow Road.

Further forward, Farke has revealed that Jordan Hugill and Marco Stiepermann will return to training next week as they continue their recoveries from injury.

There is also encouraging news on Onel Hernandez, Kieran Dowell and Adam Idah, who Farke has confirmed are all back in contention for selection after spells on the sidelines, although the Norwich boss has suggested they will need to build-up momentum before being thrown straight back into the side.

Perhaps the biggest boost for Norwich however, comes with the news that Emi Buendia is once again available after suspension, with his creativity and ability in front of goal a likely to be a major relief for Farke’s side following their recent mini goal drought.