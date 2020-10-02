All the latest Norwich City team news ahead of Derby clash tomorrow

Norwich City will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they return to action this weekend.

The Canaries were beaten by AFC Bournemouth in their last match, and are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings after their opening three matches of the season.

They take on Derby County this weekend, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from, with the Rams struggling for positive results this term.

Derby are sat 22nd in the second-tier standings, and are yet to pick up a single point from their first three matches of this year’s campaign, which has piled the pressure on manager Phillip Cocu.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Canaries boss Daniel Farke revealed that Ben Godfrey hasn’t trained with the club on Friday, as he edges closer to a move to Everton.

“Ben has trained the whole week with us and was in our plans for the weekend game, then yesterday evening there was some progress.

“I can confirm he hasn’t trained with us today because he’s in more than advanced talks with his agent and a club. I’d say it’s likely a deal is done in the next hours or days, but if not I’m a happy man.”

Farke also revealed that Przemysław Płacheta is ruled out of the match against the Rams, after being forced off with a hamstring strain in their defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Grant Hanley has returned to training though, which will be a boost ahead of the clash against Phillip Cocu’s side this weekend, as they look to add to the Rams’ poor start to this year’s league campaign.

Farke has also stated that Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia haven’t travelled with the squad for this weekend’s game.

“It’s a tough decision to travel without Todd or Emi. There’s not one player I’ve supported more than them. Even when there’s an unnecessary red card, I protect them. We need their quality.”

A win for Norwich could see them move into the play-off positions, but only if other results go their way in the early stages of the 2020/21 season.