All the latest Norwich City news: European interest in summer signing, striker touted for loan move, price of potential Smith replacement revealed

Norwich City enjoyed a positive afternoon on Saturday, as they beat Stoke City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

A brace from Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey and Gabriel Sara’s strike were enough to secure all three points for the Canaries, bringing an end to six-game winless run.

That victory has seen the East Anglian club move back up to fifth in the Championship table, easing some of the pressure on manager Dean Smith.

So with a more optimistic perspective around Carrow Road after Saturday’s win, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Norwich City news, right here.

Sevilla eye Nunez

He may have only joined Norwich in the summer transfer window, but it seems Marcelino Nunez is already starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries since his arrival, scoring once and providing one assist in that time, with it now being reported that the 22-year-old has recently been scouted by La Liga strugglers Sevilla.

With Nunez having signed a four-year contract at Carrow Road in the summer, Norwich are under no pressure to sell the Chile international anytime soon, although this interest is somethnig the club will no doubt be keen to prepared for in the years to come.

Idah touted for loan move

Another player who could potentially be in line for a departure from Norwich in the not too distant future, is Adam Idah.

Having seen his 2021/22 campaign ended prematurely by injury, the striker has now made just one Championship appearance during the current campaign, meaning it has now been reported that the 21-year-old could be set for a loan move in January, to kick start his career again.

It is suggested that a potential destination for the Republic of Ireland international could be Derby County, whose manager Paul Warne is said to have previously been interested in Idah when he was in charge of Rotherham.

Martin compensation claim made

The recent pressure on Smith has seen potential replacements for the 51-year-old discussed in the past weeks, with reports suggesting Norwich could look to bring Russell Martin back to the club.

Having made over 300 appearances for the Canaries as a player, Martin would be a popular figure at Carrow Road, although it seems his current club – Championship rivals Swansea – are not willing to let him go cheaply.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Swans will demand a compensation fee of £1million from any club who look to poach Martin from them, meaning Norwich may have to come up big financially if they are to reunite with their 36-year-old.