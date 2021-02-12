All the latest Millwall team news pre-Reading, what will the Lions XI look like tomorrow?

Gary Rowett has a number of injury problems ahead of Millwall’s trip to Reading on Saturday.

The Lions will be hoping to extend their unbeaten Championship run to six matches, but they’ll be without the versatile Ryan Leonard, whose facing two months out with ankle ligament damage sustained in the recent victory over Sheffield Wednesday, according to the South London Press.

Meanwhile, January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld, whose started all four league matches following his move from Birmingham City, came off at half-time against the Owls with a hamstring problem and NewsatDen believe that the Dutch midfielder is going to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

In better news, Billy Mitchell will be hoping to make his first competitive appearances since the final day of last season having recently recovered from a hamstring problem, whilst Jed Wallace was an unused substitute last weekend, but is expected to return at the Madejski Stadium.

With both Leonard and Murray Wallace (foot) both unavailable, it could open the door for Alex Pearce to make his first Championship appearance since the middle of January, providing Rowett opts to continue with a back-three.

Bartosz Bialkowski should shake off a minor knee injury, whilst Danny McNamara, fresh from signing a new long-term contract with the Lions earlier this week, is expected to return having been rested as a precaution against Wednesday.

Rowett might choose to drop Ben Thompson back into the midfield alongside Kieftenbeld, which could hand an opportunity to either Mason Bennett or Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, although Shaun Williams will be hoping to be given the nod alongside the Dutchman.