All the latest Millwall team news ahead of Swansea clash

Millwall will be hoping to get back to winning ways and kick-start their play-off push when they face fellow top-six chasers Swansea City at the Den this evening.

The Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Barnsley at Oakwell on the weekend, meaning they have picked up just one point since the return of the Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side are in serious danger of seeing a significant gap open up between them and the top six if they don’t pick up some results over the coming week.

They’re five points back from the play-off places as things stand and host the Swans, who are one place and one point above them in the table, this evening.

It looks set to be a tough test for Rowett’s men and he will be surely hoping to name his strongest possible side for the meeting.

Ben Thompson could be set to make his first start since December after featuring as a substitute in the draw with Barnsley.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for most of 2020 after having surgery on an ankle issue.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding has been missing since January with an arm injury and despite being back in training, seems unlikely to be risked for the visit of the Swans.

Rowett will have some decisions to make in the defensive line but those will likely be based upon the fitness of Shaun Hutchinson and Alex Pearce, who are set to be further assessed ahead of tonight’s game.

Aiden O’Brien and Shane Ferguson will both be available for the visit of Steve Cooper’s side after signing new contracts with the club.

While loanees Mason Bennett, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Woods, and Luke Steele will also be available to Rowett until the end of the season with extensions having been agreed.