All the latest Millwall team news ahead of Luton Town clash

Championship football returns to the Den today as Millwall host Luton Town looking to continue the impressive form that saw them pick up back-to-back wins before the international break.

Gary Rowett’s side had gone five games without a win in the Championship before they beat Bristol City at the Den and then Barnsley at Oakwell in a four-day period a fortnight ago.

Those wins have catapulted the Lions up to 11th in the table after a disappointing start to the season and they could close the gap on the top six completely should they win today and results elsewhere go their way.

Luton have had an up and down first few months of the 2021/22 campaign but can be a dangerous side – as their 5-0 win over Coventry City last month illustrates.

Getting all three points today would be the perfect way to start the period after the international break and with that in mind, Rowett will want to take no chances with his team selection.

There’s good news as well for Millwall as Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney, and Scott Malone could all be available after missing the game against the Tykes earlier this month.

However, the Lions boss has warned that he would be careful not to rush either Malone or George Saville back too quickly and didn’t want to risk losing them for longer than he has to.

Saville missed Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in midweek due to a knee issue but Daniel Ballard, who did feature in that game, looks to be fit to play against the Hatters.

Other than that, Rowett looks to have a full and healthy squad available to him for this afternoon’s match in south London.