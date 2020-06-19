All the latest Millwall team news ahead of Derby clash

Millwall welcome Derby County to the Den on Saturday as the Championship gets back underway after a delay of more than three months.

Gary Rowett’s side are within reach of the top six, sitting just two points back in eighth, and will be hoping to get their play-off push going with a win against the Rams.

However, Derby harbour play-off aspirations of their own and would go level on points with Millwall with a win, so it looks set to be a tight game in South London.

That alongside the long delay and the lack of fans could mean it’s a cagey affair and one that could be decided by one or two big moments.

With that in mind, Rowett will want as many options available to him as possible ahead of Saturday’s clash.

One man that Millwall will be without is Mason Bennett. The forward joined on loan from Derby in January and as such, cannot play against his parent club.

Additionally, Rowett revealed earlier this week that midfielder Ben Thompson and forward Aiden O’Brien are a doubt for Saturday.

The Lions boss confirmed that both players had “little strains” and were not training.

He also hinted that though he was back fit, Frankie Fielding was unlikely to play a part as the club still needed “to get him through some training and some sort of game scenarios in training”.

There has been concern over the fitness of star winger Jed Wallace, who has added 10 goals and eight assists this term, but the 26-year-old featured in the 4-0 win against Colchester United last weekend, so looks set to play a part.

24-year-old defender Jason McCarthy returned from his loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month but he cannot play any part for the Lions this season and is understood to not currently be training with the club.