All the latest Millwall team news ahead of Barnsley clash

After their 3-2 defeat to Derby County last weekend, Millwall will be hoping to claim their first win since the Championship’s restart when they face Barnsley on Saturday.

The Lions travel to Oakwell with the play-offs still very much in reach, sitting 11th and three points back from the top six with eight games remaining.

Despite the 17-point gap between the two sides, it looks far from an easy task against the Tykes, who are fighting for survival and will be buoyed by their victory against QPR last weekend.

Millwall are likely to have a battle on their hands against Barnsley but it appears Gary Rowett is facing some selection issues ahead of the clash.

The Millwall boss has told London News Online that central defence is an area of concern with a number of players likely to be missing due to injury.

Alex Pearce, who missed the clash with the Rams due to a hamstring issue, has not trained this week and Shaun Hutchinson is questionable after taking a knock to his knee in last weekend’s defeat.

Rowett hinted that Murray Wallace, who has spent much of the season at left-back, may be shifted into the centre against the Tykes.

Aiden O’Brien has not featured since the season got back underway and the Lions boss has suggested it doesn’t look promising that he will return before the end of the season.

There is some good news, however, as Mason Bennett will be back available for selection after the on-loan Derby forward was ineligible to play against his parent club last weekend.

Additionally, midfielder Ben Thompson has recovered quickly from the quad injury he suffered ahead of the Championship’s resumption and could return soon, though Rowett hinted he may have to “pull on the reigns” to ensure he isn’t brought back to soon.